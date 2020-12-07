Chevron Left
In this beginning-level project you will work with JavaScript variables and assignment operators by writing and testing JavaScript code using the Notepad++ text editor and the Chrome browser. Since variables are used as containers to hold values in JavaScript, knowing how to use them is an essential skill for a JavaScript programmer. You will learn how to create a variable, name it correctly, and use it to store a data value using an assignment operator. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Gem P

Dec 6, 2020

Great course for beginners and for those who wants to refresh their knowledge in HTML and Javascript.

By Judita V

Dec 25, 2020

Short but informative course. I liked that I can write a code along with a teacher.

By Deleted A

Oct 21, 2020

Thank You so much for another knowledge you have shared to us.

By Mcebo S Z

Mar 23, 2021

Impressive :)

By Richard E

Sep 28, 2020

love it!

By AJAY T

Sep 24, 2020

Good

By Manuel d l C

Nov 24, 2020

Pretty straight forward

