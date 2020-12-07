GP
Dec 6, 2020
Great course for beginners and for those who wants to refresh their knowledge in HTML and Javascript.
JV
Dec 24, 2020
Short but informative course. I liked that I can write a code along with a teacher.
By Deleted A•
Oct 21, 2020
Thank You so much for another knowledge you have shared to us.
By Mcebo S Z•
Mar 23, 2021
Impressive :)
By Richard E•
Sep 28, 2020
love it!
By AJAY T•
Sep 24, 2020
Good
By Manuel d l C•
Nov 24, 2020
Pretty straight forward