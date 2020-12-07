Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Julia for Beginners in Data Science by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
37 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

This guided project is for those who want to learn how to use Julia for data cleaning as well as exploratory analysis. This project covers the syntax of Julia from a data science perspective. So you will not build anything during the course of this project. While you are watching me code, you will get a cloud desktop with all the required software pre-installed. This will allow you to code along with me. After all, we learn best with active, hands-on learning. Special Features: 1) Work with 2 real-world datasets. 2) Detailed variable description booklets are provided in the github repository for this guided project. 3) This project provides challenges with solutions to encourage you to practice. 4) The real-world applications of each function are explained. 5) Best practices and tips are provided to ensure that you learn how to use pandas efficiently. 6) You get a copy of the jupyter notebook that you create which acts as a handy reference guide. Please note that the version of Julia used is 1.0.4 Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

MM

Nov 7, 2020

es un gran project para aprende de manera rapida y sencilla sobre Julia, así mismo explica algunos conceptos basicos de la ciencia de datos y como se realizan con Julia

JS

Oct 3, 2020

Very handson course. With some knowledge in DScience it was easy to learn about the characteristics of why Julia is beign used.

By Paul O

Dec 6, 2020

The online tool didn't work at first, then I ran out of the limited time alloted to me so I had to do the exercises on my own computer. Some of the "correct" quiz answers are not actually correct. The section on "joins" shows four different types of joins, but due to datasets used all four produced the same output - not ideal for learning the differences.

By Julio S

Oct 4, 2020

By RITA A H V

Nov 8, 2020

Good exposition, but I didn't understand how to use the tool. Thank you!!!

By Francisco S

May 31, 2021

M​ethods used are not explained. Deprecation warnings with a simple instruction are not followed. Code is hard to read (no spaces between args, etc.).

By manuela m

Nov 7, 2020

By Madhavi P

Aug 27, 2021

This is a very good introductory course to understand the Data Science capabilities of Julia packages.

By Anuva M

May 23, 2021

Very good for beginners

By hadi k

Dec 12, 2020

Very fun and helpful

By Analyn B

Dec 20, 2020

Thank you so much!

By Hugo R T G

Oct 16, 2020

Excellent project.

By Paul D B D

Nov 18, 2020

Very helpful.

By Pris A

Apr 3, 2021

Perfect!

By Priyanka S

Jul 28, 2021

i like the content flow

By Tomas R

Dec 12, 2021

The content itself is quite good, as newcomer to Julia, I learnt new things. Hovewer I was experiecing many technical issues with videos which required me to close my browser and re-run the class again (simple page reload did not work).

Hence only 2 stars.

