MM
Nov 7, 2020
es un gran project para aprende de manera rapida y sencilla sobre Julia, así mismo explica algunos conceptos basicos de la ciencia de datos y como se realizan con Julia
JS
Oct 3, 2020
Very handson course. With some knowledge in DScience it was easy to learn about the characteristics of why Julia is beign used.
By Paul O•
Dec 6, 2020
The online tool didn't work at first, then I ran out of the limited time alloted to me so I had to do the exercises on my own computer. Some of the "correct" quiz answers are not actually correct. The section on "joins" shows four different types of joins, but due to datasets used all four produced the same output - not ideal for learning the differences.
By Julio S•
Oct 4, 2020
By RITA A H V•
Nov 8, 2020
Good exposition, but I didn't understand how to use the tool. Thank you!!!
By Francisco S•
May 31, 2021
Methods used are not explained. Deprecation warnings with a simple instruction are not followed. Code is hard to read (no spaces between args, etc.).
By manuela m•
Nov 7, 2020
By Madhavi P•
Aug 27, 2021
This is a very good introductory course to understand the Data Science capabilities of Julia packages.
By Anuva M•
May 23, 2021
Very good for beginners
By hadi k•
Dec 12, 2020
Very fun and helpful
By Analyn B•
Dec 20, 2020
Thank you so much!
By Hugo R T G•
Oct 16, 2020
Excellent project.
By Paul D B D•
Nov 18, 2020
Very helpful.
By Pris A•
Apr 3, 2021
Perfect!
By Priyanka S•
Jul 28, 2021
i like the content flow
By Tomas R•
Dec 12, 2021
The content itself is quite good, as newcomer to Julia, I learnt new things. Hovewer I was experiecing many technical issues with videos which required me to close my browser and re-run the class again (simple page reload did not work).
Hence only 2 stars.