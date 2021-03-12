Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Process Improvement: a Kaizen Event with Google Slides by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
52 ratings
10 reviews

During this project, we will be working together to create a Kaizen Event for a warehouse worker and walk through the steps together to improve their daily workflow. By the end of this project, you will learn how to Create a Google Slides presentation and define Kaizen, create a process map, create a 5W and 2H root cause analysis, implement the improvements, and create an impact analysis of the Kaizen event. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Treca M

Mar 12, 2021

Every person in business or in the public sector should consider doing this course as it is an 'eye opener' and will assist you in having good continuous business process improvements. You'll learn a lot in a short time and it will cause you to think through processes. I highly recommend this course.

By Felicita K

Jan 24, 2021

This course is just right for someone who doesn't have process improvement background like me.

By Steve B

Jul 21, 2021

Interesting concept but guided project was a bit too focused on replicating the data in the example without delving much into the actual thought process.

By Armando L P

Jan 17, 2022

A good lessons, i can apply in everithing

By YASH S G

Nov 4, 2020

BEST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

By Timur B

Nov 8, 2020

Very good!

By Andres F M T

Jan 10, 2022

.

By David M

Apr 2, 2021

Very Good

By Múcio B

Sep 17, 2020

No clear rules to attend this course. I took many excellent courses from Coursera, this was the worst one!

By Sandra O

Nov 11, 2020

Never available..,just want a refund

