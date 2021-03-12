By Treca M•
Mar 12, 2021
Every person in business or in the public sector should consider doing this course as it is an 'eye opener' and will assist you in having good continuous business process improvements. You'll learn a lot in a short time and it will cause you to think through processes. I highly recommend this course.
By Felicita K•
Jan 24, 2021
This course is just right for someone who doesn't have process improvement background like me.
By Steve B•
Jul 21, 2021
Interesting concept but guided project was a bit too focused on replicating the data in the example without delving much into the actual thought process.
By Armando L P•
Jan 17, 2022
A good lessons, i can apply in everithing
By YASH S G•
Nov 4, 2020
BEST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
By Timur B•
Nov 8, 2020
Very good!
By Andres F M T•
Jan 10, 2022
.
By David M•
Apr 2, 2021
Very Good
By Múcio B•
Sep 17, 2020
No clear rules to attend this course. I took many excellent courses from Coursera, this was the worst one!
By Sandra O•
Nov 11, 2020
Never available..,just want a refund