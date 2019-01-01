كيف تبدأ بتعلم Microsoft Excel
سوف تتعلم أساسيات EXCEL ادخال البيانات و تنظيمها سنتعلم ايضا خصائص الصيغ و التصفية و الفرز و FLASH FILL بالأضافة الي عمل الجداول و الرسم البياني
سوف تتعلم أساسيات EXCEL ادخال البيانات و تنظيمها سنتعلم ايضا خصائص الصيغ و التصفية و الفرز و FLASH FILL بالأضافة الي عمل الجداول و الرسم البياني
في نهاية المشروع ده هتقدر تنظم و تقدم اى بيانات بشكل مرتب و عملى و احترافى باستخدام Microsoft Excel.. خلال المشروع، هتقدر تعمل صيغ أو " تسهل علينا و توفر علينا الوقت. و هتقدر تعمل تصفيه و فرز او "FILTER AND SORT" للبيانات الي في ال SHEET و كمان تستعمل خاصية ال FLASH FILL. هتعمل جدول من خلال البيانات المتاحة في الsheet و اخيرا هتقدر تنشئ رسم بياني من خلال الجداول. المشروع ده للمبتدئين الي محتاجين يتعلموا الاساسيات Excel لاي سبب من الاسباب لو بتشتغل في شركة موظف و بتقدم REPORTS لمديرينك او لو بتشتغل HR و عايز تسجل و تحسب مرتبات و بيانات ليها علاقة بكل موظفين الشركة بطريقة منظمة وسهلة الفهم لو بتشتغل في مجال التدريس لو بتشتغل في اي مجال و بستخدم بيانات بعدد كبير اكيد هتبقي محتاج تتعلم Excel حتي لو انت طالب كمان هتحتاج تتعلم أساسيات اكسل عشان تستخدمه في كليتك او مدرستك. لان ب excelتقدر انك تخزن عليه أي عدد من البيانات, ممكن تعمل عمليات حسابية من خلاله, عليه أدوات كثيرة لتحليل البيانات, كمان تقدر انك تعمل عرض رسومي للبيانات,وكمان تقدر تعمل مقارنات سهلة و فعالة, سهل اوي كمان انك تعدل عليه في أي وقت
لازم تتاكد انك عندك ايميل عشان تقدر تسجل الدخول على excel web
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
الدخول علي Microsoft Excel و ادخال البيانات و تنظيمها
تفعيل الصيغ لتسهيل وتوفير الوقت
تحديد و تفعيل خاصية ال فرز و التصفية بلأضافه الي خاصيه ال flash fill
عمل جداول
عمل رسم بياني
