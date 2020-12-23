كيفيه انشاء API call باستخدام PHP and MYSQL

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:

هتقدر  تبني Database و تعمل Tables جوا ال Database باستخدام mysql interface.

هتقدر تعمل  API call  باستخدام ال query params

هتقدرتعمل  API call  باستخدام الparameters في ال body  .

1 hour
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
Arabic
Desktop only

في نهاية المشروع ده هتقدر تنشئ API Call باستخدام PHP and MYSQL . خلال المشروع هتقدر تبني Database و تعمل Tables جوا ال Database . وًهتقدر تنملي ال Database بالمعلومات باستخدام ال SQL Queries. ، وهتكون قادر ت connect بال Database باستخدام ال PHP.،.، وأخيرا ، هتقدر نعمل API call باستخدام ال query params وهتكون قادر نعمل API call باستخدام الparameters في ال body . وهذا المشروع موجه للأشخاص المبتدئين في مجال ال Backend Development وسيعزز هذا المشروع الموجه مهاراتكم في Database Design و كتابة ال Sql commands وعمل API calls بالتالي سيضعكم علي اول الطريق في مجال ال backend development و هو من اهم المجالات في ال Software Engineering . يعتبر ال php من اهم ال coding languages في مجال ال backend development و ال MYSQL مهم جدا لاستخدامه في ال databases اللي بيكون ال data بتاعتها مرتبة و دقيقة.

Skills you will develop

  • Postman

  • Hypertext Preprocessor (PHP)

  • MYsql Queries

  • MySQL

  • Troubleshooting

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. تبني Database و تعمل Tables جوا ال Database

  2. تملي ال Database بالمعلومات باستخدام ال SQL Queries

  3. تتصل او ت connect بال Database

  4. Optional: Practice Activity

  5. API call باستخدام ال query params

  6. باستخدام الparameters في ال body

  7. Optional: Capstone

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder