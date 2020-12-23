كيفيه انشاء API call باستخدام PHP and MYSQL
في نهاية المشروع ده هتقدر تنشئ API Call باستخدام PHP and MYSQL . خلال المشروع هتقدر تبني Database و تعمل Tables جوا ال Database . وًهتقدر تنملي ال Database بالمعلومات باستخدام ال SQL Queries. ، وهتكون قادر ت connect بال Database باستخدام ال PHP.،.، وأخيرا ، هتقدر نعمل API call باستخدام ال query params وهتكون قادر نعمل API call باستخدام الparameters في ال body . وهذا المشروع موجه للأشخاص المبتدئين في مجال ال Backend Development وسيعزز هذا المشروع الموجه مهاراتكم في Database Design و كتابة ال Sql commands وعمل API calls بالتالي سيضعكم علي اول الطريق في مجال ال backend development و هو من اهم المجالات في ال Software Engineering . يعتبر ال php من اهم ال coding languages في مجال ال backend development و ال MYSQL مهم جدا لاستخدامه في ال databases اللي بيكون ال data بتاعتها مرتبة و دقيقة.
Postman
Hypertext Preprocessor (PHP)
MYsql Queries
MySQL
Troubleshooting
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
تبني Database و تعمل Tables جوا ال Database
تملي ال Database بالمعلومات باستخدام ال SQL Queries
تتصل او ت connect بال Database
Optional: Practice Activity
API call باستخدام ال query params
باستخدام الparameters في ال body
Optional: Capstone
