كتابة رسائل البريد الإلكتروني الرسميّة بطريقة احترافيّة
تعرّف على أهمية استخدام البريد الالكتروني
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء رسالة وإرسالها عبر البريد الالكتروني
تعلّم كيفية كتابة مختلف أنواع الرسائل بطريقة احترافيّة
تتعرف عزيزي المتعلّم/الطالب في هذه الدورة التدريبية على كيفيّة كتابة رسالة بريد الكتروني رسميّة بطريقة احترافية تراعي الأصول و تضمن الوصول إلى الهدف. سنعرض أولًا الخطوات الأساسيّة التي يجب إتباعها بدقة عند كتابة البريد الإلكتروني، ثمّ سنعرض العديد من الأخطاء التي يقع فيها الأفراد ويجهلون أهميتها، وبعد ذلك سنقوم بالإضاءة على كافّة الخطوات الأساسيّة من خلال إدراج العديد من النماذج و منها رسالة الشكوى، ورسالة الإعتذار، وأهمها الرسالة الرسميّة التي تحتوي على طلب توظيف مرفق بالسيرة الذاتيّة. في نهاية هذه الدورة، ستكون قادرًا على التمييز بين تنسيقات البريد الإلكتروني المختلفة، كتابة نص الرسالة بطريقة أكثر احترافيّة وفعاليّة، استخدام اللغة الأساسيّة في إدراج النصوص الرسميّة المختلفة، تصحيح الأخطاء الشائعة وتلافيها عند الكتابة نحو علامات الترقيم، دراسة الأسلوب المستخدم عند الكتابة بالاستناد إلى المرسل إليه، تنقيح عدة رسائل بريد إلكتروني تجاريّة رسميّة فعّالة للاحتياجات المهنيّة، والتقديم على طلب وظيفة مرفقة بالسيرة الذاتية بطريقة فعالة، وأخيرًا، ستتمكن من كتابة أي نوع من أنواع رسائل البريد الإلكتروني الرسميّة بطريقة احترافيّة دون الوقوع في الأخطاء لتضمن الوصول إلى الهدف الذي تريد تحقيقه.
Email Writing
Business
Communication
Email Marketing
ما هو البريد الإلكتروني؟
الخطوات الأساسيّة لكتابة البريد الالكتروني الرسمي
الأخطاء الشائعة
رسالة شكوى رسميّة
إنشاء نص البريد الإلكتروني لتقديم طلب التوظيف
