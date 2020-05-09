EC
Aug 9, 2020
Excellent and well organized course. Instructor explained concepts clearly and encouraged us to attempt the steps before he showed his solution.
AK
Jul 24, 2020
Excellent course, recommended for a starter in NLP. The teaching pace and topics covered are just right. Kudos!
By Lakshit A•
May 9, 2020
The project was good enough to understand the concepts of Naive Bayes that too in Python, but the Rhyme virtual machine was just not right place to learn on the go things cause it's seriously slow and video buffers too much. Above all it was an awesome project.
By Eddie C•
Aug 10, 2020
By Atharva K•
Jul 25, 2020
By Chintoo K•
Jul 31, 2020
Nice explanation by the instructor throughout the project :)
By Yulius D P•
May 31, 2020
a great explanation from the instructor
By Grace J•
May 3, 2020
An excellent course, I recommend it.
By Mayank S•
Apr 28, 2020
Good Course.
Well Explained
By Aynura E•
Sep 1, 2020
This courses is very good
By Ashwin P•
May 11, 2020
excellent Naive Bayes
By Hafiz M S H•
Jul 1, 2020
The course is good
By PRATIK K C•
Sep 6, 2020
Good instructor.
By XAVIER S M•
Jun 2, 2020
Very Helpful !
By FRANSESCO M•
Jun 26, 2020
Great Project
By SIMRAN L•
Aug 30, 2020
nice course
By Badreddine D•
Jun 15, 2020
Good course
By Doss D•
Jul 2, 2020
Thank you
By Swapna V•
Jul 2, 2020
good one
By Kamlesh C•
Jul 28, 2020
Thanks
By tale p•
Jun 26, 2020
good
By p s•
Jun 25, 2020
Good
By Rifat R•
Jun 13, 2020
Nice
By Stephen F•
Aug 23, 2020
A strong ramp-up into the tasks that are common into machine learning NLP tasks. I really liked that we are taught to training a language classification model without deep learning: it works with less data and is more clear mathematically.
There were more advanced things that I wanted out of this (e.g. of all the metrics to use, which best suits which task) but it was only a 1-2 hour thing.
Well worth the time investment. I will be doing more of these guided projects.
By Anantharaman K•
Jul 30, 2020
The course was good. I would have given a 5 star review but instructor used a lot of user defined functions which made it a little bit tough to follow. Overall the course was good concentrated on data imbalance, preprocessing strategies.
By Veeramanickam M•
May 4, 2020
Thank you, required more information on naive Bayes with classification.
By Francisco R P d l R•
Jun 24, 2020
Very nice guided project and useful for my job purposes