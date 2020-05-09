Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Language Classification with Naive Bayes in Python by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
149 ratings
29 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project, you will learn how to clean and preprocess data for language classification. You will learn some theory behind Naive Bayes Modeling, and the impact that class imbalance of training data has on classification performance. You will learn how to use subword units to further mitigate the negative effects of class imbalance, and build an even better model....

Top reviews

EC

Aug 9, 2020

Excellent and well organized course. Instructor explained concepts clearly and encouraged us to attempt the steps before he showed his solution.

AK

Jul 24, 2020

Excellent course, recommended for a starter in NLP. The teaching pace and topics covered are just right. Kudos!

By Lakshit A

May 9, 2020

The project was good enough to understand the concepts of Naive Bayes that too in Python, but the Rhyme virtual machine was just not right place to learn on the go things cause it's seriously slow and video buffers too much. Above all it was an awesome project.

By Eddie C

Aug 10, 2020

Excellent and well organized course. Instructor explained concepts clearly and encouraged us to attempt the steps before he showed his solution.

By Atharva K

Jul 25, 2020

Excellent course, recommended for a starter in NLP. The teaching pace and topics covered are just right. Kudos!

By Chintoo K

Jul 31, 2020

Nice explanation by the instructor throughout the project :)

By Yulius D P

May 31, 2020

a great explanation from the instructor

By Grace J

May 3, 2020

An excellent course, I recommend it.

By Mayank S

Apr 28, 2020

Good Course.

Well Explained

By Aynura E

Sep 1, 2020

This courses is very good

By Ashwin P

May 11, 2020

excellent Naive Bayes

By Hafiz M S H

Jul 1, 2020

The course is good

By PRATIK K C

Sep 6, 2020

Good instructor.

By XAVIER S M

Jun 2, 2020

Very Helpful !

By FRANSESCO M

Jun 26, 2020

Great Project

By SIMRAN L

Aug 30, 2020

nice course

By Badreddine D

Jun 15, 2020

Good course

By Doss D

Jul 2, 2020

Thank you

By Swapna V

Jul 2, 2020

good one

By Kamlesh C

Jul 28, 2020

Thanks

By tale p

Jun 26, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 25, 2020

Good

By Rifat R

Jun 13, 2020

Nice

By Stephen F

Aug 23, 2020

A strong ramp-up into the tasks that are common into machine learning NLP tasks. I really liked that we are taught to training a language classification model without deep learning: it works with less data and is more clear mathematically.

There were more advanced things that I wanted out of this (e.g. of all the metrics to use, which best suits which task) but it was only a 1-2 hour thing.

Well worth the time investment. I will be doing more of these guided projects.

By Anantharaman K

Jul 30, 2020

The course was good. I would have given a 5 star review but instructor used a lot of user defined functions which made it a little bit tough to follow. Overall the course was good concentrated on data imbalance, preprocessing strategies.

By Veeramanickam M

May 4, 2020

Thank you, required more information on naive Bayes with classification.

By Francisco R P d l R

Jun 24, 2020

Very nice guided project and useful for my job purposes

