Learn Cypress UI test automation with real-time scenarios by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Cypress is a complete end-to-end test automation tool built to test modern-day web applications. It is capable of automating both UI and API. This project is for beginner's in Cypress and helps you automate real-time scenarios like --
1. Understanding Cypress and its architecture
2. Integration with form elements
3. Adding assertions to the test cases
4. Handling multiple elements
5. Scroll down operation
6. IFrame handling
7. Drag and drop operation
8. Multiple tab handling
9. Fixtures in Cypress...