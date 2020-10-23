GL
Oct 22, 2020
An in-depth course which I will for computer scientist and anyone interested in learning Java. Very Impressive outlook!
AI
Jan 2, 2021
the course instructor was great but i needed more time being new to this. Thank you to Ravi.
By Gottfried N A L•
Oct 23, 2020
By Abimbola I•
Jan 2, 2021
By Pradeep K•
Apr 19, 2021
Simple concept looping could not have been explained more difficult than this, the instructor has no idea of teaching and explaining. Please don't waste people's time by making such waste.
By KB & C•
Sep 13, 2021
Too hard.
By KARTHIKEYAN•
Dec 6, 2021
it very usefull to java learning
By CHOLLETI N•
Jul 28, 2021
It's really very helpful to me.
By KARMA T•
Oct 27, 2020
Good for beginners
By Zeynep S•
Feb 3, 2021
awesome
By PANKAJ K V•
Feb 14, 2022
best
By Sheila M S P•
Nov 16, 2020
nice
By Mary J T•
Oct 28, 2020
its a good way to get to start understanding java from an beginner perspective. It also allows you to have a lot of interactions with the guided project and gives you a better understanding as well
By Ramona S B•
Oct 24, 2020
This was an easy-going intro, not sure if I know how to do anything yet, but I can see that it's not intimidating.
By Yamini S•
Oct 24, 2021
it's very usefull for beginners