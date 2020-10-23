Chevron Left
4.6
stars
65 ratings
12 reviews

Absolute beginners welcome! In this guided project, we’ll draw upon 40 years of research into the best ways to introduce new programming concepts in an enjoyable but rapid manner. Many courses with titles like "Java for Beginners" really mean “Java for people who know other programming languages but are beginners at Java." This guided project will include introductory programming activities that provide you the best possible foundation for continuing on to other Java programming courses. Note: discussion forums in guided projects such as this one are not monitored or supported by Coursera staff or instructors....

By Gottfried N A L

Oct 23, 2020

An in-depth course which I will for computer scientist and anyone interested in learning Java. Very Impressive outlook!

By Abimbola I

Jan 2, 2021

the course instructor was great but i needed more time being new to this. Thank you to Ravi.

By Pradeep K

Apr 19, 2021

Simple concept looping could not have been explained more difficult than this, the instructor has no idea of teaching and explaining. Please don't waste people's time by making such waste.

By KB & C

Sep 13, 2021

Too hard.

By KARTHIKEYAN

Dec 6, 2021

it very usefull to java learning

By CHOLLETI N

Jul 28, 2021

It's really very helpful to me.

By KARMA T

Oct 27, 2020

Good for beginners

By Zeynep S

Feb 3, 2021

awesome

By PANKAJ K V

Feb 14, 2022

best

By Sheila M S P

Nov 16, 2020

nice

By Mary J T

Oct 28, 2020

its a good way to get to start understanding java from an beginner perspective. It also allows you to have a lot of interactions with the guided project and gives you a better understanding as well

By Ramona S B

Oct 24, 2020

This was an easy-going intro, not sure if I know how to do anything yet, but I can see that it's not intimidating.

By Yamini S

Oct 24, 2021

it's very usefull for beginners

