Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leveraging Mentions and Threads in Slack by Coursera Project Network
5.0
stars
20 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to optimize organizational communications with Slack, a business communications platform. You will use your Slack workspace to reduce noise and interference to effective communication, while organizing discussions and boosting your team’s productivity.
To do this, you will work in the Slack app on your Rhyme virtual machine, and use your current Slack workspace or set up a sample workspace under Slack’s free plan so that you can gain hands-on experience notifying members that something needs their attention by using mentions. You will then learn how to view messages in which you were mentioned. When viewing your mentions, you will filter, organize, prioritize, create shortcuts, set reminders, pin, share, and respond to them.
You will then apply the skills you gained handling mentions to communicating in threads. To do this, you will learn how to create threads and use them in conjunction with mentions to work asynchronously with your team by tying your feedback to specific messages or files, organizing conversations and flagging meaningful items, and encouraging open discussion without distracting others by posting in a channel’s regular announcements.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Leveraging Mentions and Threads in Slack