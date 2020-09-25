Learner Reviews & Feedback for Leveraging Real-Time Analytics in Slack by Coursera Project Network
4.3
stars
20 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this course, you will access and leverage analytics in Slack. Leveraging analytics in your Slack digital work environment will allow you to make data-driven decisions, foster a feedback culture, and define tactics that move your work group closer to its goals. You will do this by gaining hands-on experience accessing Slack’s internal analytics, reviewing external integrations and how they work in concert with them, and building an integration to the SurveyMonkey application from within Slack.
You will also have the opportunity to set up a free SurveyMonkey account to begin capturing new data from the team in your Slack workspace. Your hands-on project will include techniques that will enable you to integrate any cloud-based/outside service within your Slack environment and then leverage its functions and resources to maximize the effectiveness of collaborations and your team’s productivity through the practice of making data-driven decisions. For the purpose of this course, we will use the free-to-use, SurveyMonkey external integration and set it up from within your Slack environment.
You will work through this guided project in the Slack app on your Rhyme virtual machine, where you will use your current Slack workspace or set up a sample workspace under Slack’s free plan so that you can gain hands-on experience leveraging analytics in Slack with local and external integrations.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Leveraging Real-Time Analytics in Slack