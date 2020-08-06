DS
Jul 12, 2020
This course is for them who wants the preliminary idea on how to implement the minimum machine learning .
Jul 9, 2020
Thanks Mo Rebaie sir .So excited with this wonderful project
By Tim B•
Aug 6, 2020
The title is appropriate - it ONLY teaches you how to do a linear regression prediction in R from a CSV file with 2 variables...
Not very useful if you're interested in learning about R generally as there is no explanation given along the way as to how any of it works or why you're doing each step
By Prince K•
Jul 26, 2020
Found the use of a ML framework on a LR problem very interesting!
Very useful if you are not too familiar with using basic ML in R with packages, but have some theoretical know-how.
By Dhruv S•
Jun 5, 2020
The instructor did a good job explaining the concepts; although he could have explained more in depth, the project is understandable by R beginners.
By Syed M M•
Sep 26, 2020
Too Short, more to learn
By rannie m m•
Sep 15, 2020
the explanation on how to use the syntax is elaborated , a bit of more examples and it'll be more efficient for the student to understand the topic , also , this is highly recommended for beginners who wanted to know more about linear regression
By Shashwat M•
Aug 7, 2020
Do not bother about comments saying that you need to know certain things before stepping into this training. The course is short and explained quite well. It does a fine job of showing you the basics of RStudio.
By Dipan S•
Jul 13, 2020
By Grace G N B•
Jul 10, 2020
By Cheikh B•
Dec 6, 2020
Simple and clear project i highly recommand it
By Sushant K•
Jul 25, 2020
Really nice experience and new learning.
By Dr. J D•
May 1, 2020
More explanation required on results
By VENKATA G K S•
May 3, 2020
Good for employees
By maneesh V•
Aug 25, 2020
very interesting
By Cherry I T•
Jul 5, 2020
it is relevant
By Carlos C d S S•
Jul 6, 2020
Great course!
By Mayuri Y•
May 26, 2022
Nice Content
By Nesterenko P V•
Aug 22, 2020
Thank you!
By tale p•
Jun 13, 2020
good
By zhou l•
Jun 11, 2020
nice
By Akash R U•
Apr 30, 2020
good
By Sankalp S•
Jun 25, 2020
Rhyme platform could be better. Otherwise, the course was good: short, crisp and covered every detail
By Aman R•
Jul 5, 2020
The course provides knowledgeable base concepts to kick off one's journey in Data science.
By Mohd. A H•
Jul 19, 2020
It doesn't go into a lot of depth, but it's a good bit of warmup for some R coding.
By Noel T•
May 30, 2020
Good course to set the foundations of using R for Simple Linear Regression!
By Peter L•
Nov 28, 2021
This was a very good course to understand linear regression