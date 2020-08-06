Chevron Left
Back to Predicting Salaries with Simple Linear Regression in R

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Predicting Salaries with Simple Linear Regression in R by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
197 ratings
35 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a simple linear regression algorithm and use it to solve a basic regression problem. By the end of this project, you will have built, trained, tested, and visualized a Regression model that will be able to accurately predict the salary of a data scientist if provided with some information about years of experience. In order to be successful in this project, you should just know the basics of R and linear regression....

Top reviews

DS

Jul 12, 2020

This course is for them who wants the preliminary idea on how to implement the minimum machine learning .

GB

Jul 9, 2020

Thanks Mo Rebaie sir .So excited with this wonderful project

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 35 Reviews for Predicting Salaries with Simple Linear Regression in R

By Tim B

Aug 6, 2020

The title is appropriate - it ONLY teaches you how to do a linear regression prediction in R from a CSV file with 2 variables...

Not very useful if you're interested in learning about R generally as there is no explanation given along the way as to how any of it works or why you're doing each step

By Prince K

Jul 26, 2020

Found the use of a ML framework on a LR problem very interesting!

Very useful if you are not too familiar with using basic ML in R with packages, but have some theoretical know-how.

By Dhruv S

Jun 5, 2020

The instructor did a good job explaining the concepts; although he could have explained more in depth, the project is understandable by R beginners.

By Syed M M

Sep 26, 2020

Too Short, more to learn

By rannie m m

Sep 15, 2020

the explanation on how to use the syntax is elaborated , a bit of more examples and it'll be more efficient for the student to understand the topic , also , this is highly recommended for beginners who wanted to know more about linear regression

By Shashwat M

Aug 7, 2020

Do not bother about comments saying that you need to know certain things before stepping into this training. The course is short and explained quite well. It does a fine job of showing you the basics of RStudio.

By Dipan S

Jul 13, 2020

This course is for them who wants the preliminary idea on how to implement the minimum machine learning .

By Grace G N B

Jul 10, 2020

Thanks Mo Rebaie sir .So excited with this wonderful project

By Cheikh B

Dec 6, 2020

Simple and clear project i highly recommand it

By Sushant K

Jul 25, 2020

Really nice experience and new learning.

By Dr. J D

May 1, 2020

More explanation required on results

By VENKATA G K S

May 3, 2020

Good for employees

By maneesh V

Aug 25, 2020

very interesting

By Cherry I T

Jul 5, 2020

it is relevant

By Carlos C d S S

Jul 6, 2020

Great course!

By Mayuri Y

May 26, 2022

Nice Content

By Nesterenko P V

Aug 22, 2020

Thank you!

By tale p

Jun 13, 2020

good

By zhou l

Jun 11, 2020

nice

By Akash R U

Apr 30, 2020

good

By Sankalp S

Jun 25, 2020

Rhyme platform could be better. Otherwise, the course was good: short, crisp and covered every detail

By Aman R

Jul 5, 2020

The course provides knowledgeable base concepts to kick off one's journey in Data science.

By Mohd. A H

Jul 19, 2020

It doesn't go into a lot of depth, but it's a good bit of warmup for some R coding.

By Noel T

May 30, 2020

Good course to set the foundations of using R for Simple Linear Regression!

By Peter L

Nov 28, 2021

This was a very good course to understand linear regression

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder