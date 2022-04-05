Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Bank Loan Approval Prediction With Artificial Neural Nets by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
18 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

In this hands-on project, we will build and train a simple deep neural network model to predict the approval of personal loan for a person based on features like age, experience, income, locations, family, education, exiting mortgage, credit card etc. By the end of this project, you will be able to: - Understand the applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques in the banking industry - Understand the theory and intuition behind Deep Neural Networks - Import key Python libraries, dataset, and perform Exploratory Data Analysis. - Perform data visualization using Seaborn. - Standardize the data and split them into train and test datasets.   - Build a deep learning model using Keras with Tensorflow 2.0 as a back-end. - Assess the performance of the model and ensure its generalization using various Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Ermias K

Apr 5, 2022

I strongly recommended tech based bank professional to take this project guide, I can boldly said that you will make huge profit.

By Abdessamad Y

Mar 24, 2022

super helpful

By Muhammad M

Dec 26, 2020

informative

By Gregory G J

Jan 12, 2021

Thumbs Up!

