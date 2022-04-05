Learner Reviews & Feedback for Bank Loan Approval Prediction With Artificial Neural Nets by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this hands-on project, we will build and train a simple deep neural network model to predict the approval of personal loan for a person based on features like age, experience, income, locations, family, education, exiting mortgage, credit card etc.
By the end of this project, you will be able to:
- Understand the applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning techniques in the banking industry
- Understand the theory and intuition behind Deep Neural Networks
- Import key Python libraries, dataset, and perform Exploratory Data Analysis.
- Perform data visualization using Seaborn.
- Standardize the data and split them into train and test datasets.
- Build a deep learning model using Keras with Tensorflow 2.0 as a back-end.
- Assess the performance of the model and ensure its generalization using various Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
