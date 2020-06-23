Chevron Left
This is a hands-on, guided introduction to using H2O Flow for machine learning. By the end of this project, you will be able to train and evaluate machine learning models with H2O Flow and AutoML, without writing a single line of code! You will use the point and click, web-based interface to H2O called Flow to solve a business analytics problem with machine learning. H2O is a leading open-source machine learning and artificial intelligence platform trusted by data scientists and machine learning practitioners. It has APIs available in R, Python, Scala, and also a web-based point and click interface called Flow. H2O's AutoML automates the process of training and tuning a large selection of models, allowing the user to focus on other aspects of the data science and machine learning pipelines such as data pre-processing, feature engineering, and model deployment. To get the most out of this project, we recommend that you have an understanding of basic machine learning theory, and have trained machine learning models. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Cristian-Mugurel D

Jun 23, 2020

simple and clear , this practical kind of courses are very welcomed

By Cherry I T

Jul 4, 2020

TRY THIS ML in H20

By Sidharta P

Aug 19, 2020

Good Explanation and Foundation for me to work in my H2O Project

By Khandaker M A

Aug 4, 2020

Nice Course. The topic is nicely explained.

By Jaya V J B

Aug 3, 2020

Really informative and great

By Gangone R

Jul 2, 2020

very useful course

By Divyani A C

Jul 16, 2020

Thankyou...

By sandeep v

Jul 19, 2020

nice one

By Prakash M

Aug 2, 2020

THANKS

By Md. R Q S

Sep 22, 2020

great

By Vaibhav J

Jun 21, 2020

Great

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By SUJI.S

Jun 28, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 26, 2020

Good

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 20, 2020

nice

By Aman C

Jul 15, 2020

THIS PROJECT TELLS US ABOUT H20 FLOW

WE CAN USE IT TO DO ML WITHOUT ANY CODING.

By rajashekar r v

Jul 11, 2020

GREAT TO LEARN !THANK YOU

By Hari P C

Aug 14, 2020

waste

