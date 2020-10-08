HA
Oct 7, 2020
The teacher is far better than other Coursera guided projects. He make you understand the code completely and try to give the theoretical intuition as well. Others should follow him
AC
Jan 3, 2021
A Truly Complete Project! Thank you, Coursera for making this possible.
By haider a•
Oct 8, 2020
By Ashish C•
Jan 4, 2021
By Sumit M•
Jul 6, 2020
Excellent for beginners.
By Eladio R V•
Jul 13, 2020
Bastante bueno el curso, la explicación justa para entender que esta haciendo pero buscar más por nuestra cuenta por lo que no se vuelve aburrido y es bastante digerible para poder aprender, sin duda un curso guiado 100% recomendado.
By G V G•
Jul 17, 2020
A nice project which gives a good idea on all the topics
By Agha H•
Sep 12, 2020
well explained Prof Ryan,i m very thankful to you
By Mrs. J B•
Jul 21, 2020
Perfect project to start working on a problem.
By Prof. N S•
Jul 22, 2020
best instructor.learnt clearly.thank you
By Yasir A•
Aug 29, 2020
Excellent course, excellent instructor.
By elisabetta c•
Jul 24, 2020
Thank you, very nice and instructive!
By Rajkumar R•
Jul 19, 2020
I enjoyed working along the project
By Om K P•
Nov 20, 2020
Excellent Guided Project.
By Zaid R•
Aug 3, 2020
Dear instructor thank you
By TUSHAR R•
Oct 4, 2020
By Kirt P S•
Aug 27, 2020
Very Insightful Project
By Vinoth S U•
Aug 3, 2020
way of teaching awesome
By Gangone R•
Jul 3, 2020
very useful course
By shahreyar•
Aug 3, 2020
Brilliant course
By Doss D•
Jun 20, 2020
Thank you
By Fernandes M R•
May 31, 2020
Very good
By Cherry I T•
Jul 4, 2020
TRY IT
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
good
By p s•
Jun 24, 2020
Good
By Vajinepalli s s•
Jun 19, 2020
nice
By D. H•
Oct 9, 2020
The coding text is too small in the online coding system.