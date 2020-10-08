Chevron Left
In this hands-on guided project, we will train regression models to find the probability of a student getting accepted into a particular university based on their profile. This project could be practically used to get the university acceptance rate for individual students using web application. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

HA

Oct 7, 2020

The teacher is far better than other Coursera guided projects. He make you understand the code completely and try to give the theoretical intuition as well. Others should follow him

AC

Jan 3, 2021

A Truly Complete Project! Thank you, Coursera for making this possible.

By Sumit M

Jul 6, 2020

Excellent for beginners.

By Eladio R V

Jul 13, 2020

Bastante bueno el curso, la explicación justa para entender que esta haciendo pero buscar más por nuestra cuenta por lo que no se vuelve aburrido y es bastante digerible para poder aprender, sin duda un curso guiado 100% recomendado.

By G V G

Jul 17, 2020

A nice project which gives a good idea on all the topics

By Agha H

Sep 12, 2020

well explained Prof Ryan,i m very thankful to you

By Mrs. J B

Jul 21, 2020

Perfect project to start working on a problem.

By Prof. N S

Jul 22, 2020

best instructor.learnt clearly.thank you

By Yasir A

Aug 29, 2020

Excellent course, excellent instructor.

By elisabetta c

Jul 24, 2020

Thank you, very nice and instructive!

By Rajkumar R

Jul 19, 2020

I enjoyed working along the project

By Om K P

Nov 20, 2020

Excellent Guided Project.

By Zaid R

Aug 3, 2020

Dear instructor thank you

By TUSHAR R

Oct 4, 2020

By Kirt P S

Aug 27, 2020

Very Insightful Project

By Vinoth S U

Aug 3, 2020

way of teaching awesome

By Gangone R

Jul 3, 2020

very useful course

By shahreyar

Aug 3, 2020

Brilliant course

By Doss D

Jun 20, 2020

By Fernandes M R

May 31, 2020

By Cherry I T

Jul 4, 2020

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

By p s

Jun 24, 2020

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 19, 2020

By D. H

Oct 9, 2020

The coding text is too small in the online coding system.

