Machine Learning with Databricks: Process Data
Taught in English

Kishore S Meda

Instructor: Kishore S Meda

Guided Project

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills with expert guidance
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
2 hours
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning

What you'll learn

  • Learners will learn about workspaces, notebooks and compute clusters on the databricks platform where they get familiarized with the user interface

  • Learners will understand different transformers and Estimators available in the spark ML library and its usage

  • Learners will fit an ML model on the dataset and evaluate the model performance

Recently updated!

December 2023

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Sign up for a free trial of azure account

  2. Understand the main components of the Datatricks platform needed in this project

  3. Learn to import data from external sources into databricks platform and explore

  4. Learn to explore data and apply some pre processing steps

  5. Learn to apply the techniques learned so far on a new dataset

  6. Understand the Transformers and Estimators in the Spark ML library

  7. Train a ML model on using a classification algorithm

  8. Practice task - Train a ML model on Titanic survival dataset

  9. Build an ML model to predict the price of an Airbnb listing

Coursera Project Network

