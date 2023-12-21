Learners will work on an open dataset and preprocess it so it is suitable for training machine learning model. They will create a clean, processed dataset out of raw data and will have an ML model by the end of the project.
Machine Learning with Databricks: Process Data
Taught in English
Learners will learn about workspaces, notebooks and compute clusters on the databricks platform where they get familiarized with the user interface
Learners will understand different transformers and Estimators available in the spark ML library and its usage
Learners will fit an ML model on the dataset and evaluate the model performance
Sign up for a free trial of azure account
Understand the main components of the Datatricks platform needed in this project
Learn to import data from external sources into databricks platform and explore
Learn to explore data and apply some pre processing steps
Learn to apply the techniques learned so far on a new dataset
Understand the Transformers and Estimators in the Spark ML library
Train a ML model on using a classification algorithm
Practice task - Train a ML model on Titanic survival dataset
Build an ML model to predict the price of an Airbnb listing
