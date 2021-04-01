Make Any Image into a Vector Graphic with Inkscape
Navigate the Inkscape workspace and import raster images
Convert raster images into vector files
Save and export your work in vector and raster formats
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to import and convert raster images, including photos and old logos, to a vector graphic with Inkscape. Inkscape is a free and open-source vector graphics program, and it offers built-in tools that help you turn images into vector graphics, making them easy to resize and edit. These vector versions can be used for all kinds of projects, from web images to stickers. To convert raster images to vector graphics, you’ll learn about and use two of Inkscape’s tools: Trace Bitmap and the Bezier Pen Tool. You’ll also practice editing those images to customize them for later use. Finally, you’ll practice exporting what you’ve created. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Inkscape
Vector Graphics
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Navigate the Inkscape workspace and import images
Apply Inkscape’s Trace Bitmap to automatically create vector traces
Edit paths and refine vector copies in Inkscape
Use Inkscape’s Bezier pen tool to trace an image
Export images from Inkscape
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
