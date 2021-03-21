Learner Reviews & Feedback for Make Your Pick-Ups Look Cool in Unity (Intro to Animation 1) by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
12 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
In this two-hour, project-based course, we introduce Unity's powerful animation tool. You'll learn about different animations and effects that you can apply to pick-up objects to make them more noticeable and give your game a more polished look. This project covers recording and playing simple animations, basic customization of particle effects, and playing the particle effects when certain events occur in your game.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- Animations
- Particle Effects
- Triggers
- Coding techniques such as OnTrigger events and invoking methods
This is a stand-alone guided project, but is also Part 1 in a two-part series introducing Unity's animation features. Part 2 will cover using the Animation Window to create trigger transitions between multiple animations on a single GameObject.
This guided project and series also serve as an optional but recommended foundation for the "FPS Weapon" series.
This project makes use of the camera movement script written in Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity and the concepts introduced in Create Power-Ups and Obstacles with C# in Unity. These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Make Your Pick-Ups Look Cool in Unity (Intro to Animation 1)
By Mélanie D C
•
Mar 21, 2021
Cours très bien présenté mais manque d'explications sur certains composant ou valeur