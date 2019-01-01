Malaria parasite detection using ensemble learning in Keras
Transform image files into arrays and create datasets
Create and Train a CNN model in Keras
Transform image files into arrays and create datasets
Create and Train a CNN model in Keras
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn what ensemble learning is and how to implement is using python. You will create deep convolutional neural networks using the Keras library to predict the malaria parasite. You will learn various ways of assessing classification models. You will create an ensemble of deep convolutional neural networks and apply voting in order to combine the best predictions of your models. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Machine Learning
Python Programming
Ensemble Learning
python CV
Image Processing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Load the cell image data
Transform the image files into arrays and create the datasets
Create a deep CNN
Train and test the CNN
Create the CNN models ensemble
Fit the models in the ensemble and perform the prediction
Apply hard voting to the ensemble
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.