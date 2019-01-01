Manage Docker on Linux Servers
Install Docker on Linux
Manage Linux configuration for Docker
Manage Docker objects on Linux
Managing Docker on Linux servers is a valuable skill to have if you want to be a Docker administrator, a Docker developer, or want to learn more about Docker in a Linux environment. At the end of this project, you will know how to install Docker on Linux, add a user to the "docker" group, and manage Docker objects on the server. The focus is on Docker Engine instead of Docker Desktop, so you will learn how to use the Command Line Interface! Because of the nature of the virtual environment in this project, you should plan on completing the project during one session.
Linux user management
Docker
Command-Line Interface
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Install and verify Docker on Linux
Configure a docker user and permissions on Linux
Manage Docker Images
Practice activity: Create a new docker user and pull an image
Manage Docker containers
Run a web server Docker container
Challenge task: Practice with a cumulative challenge
