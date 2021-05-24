Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managing Linux users & Access Control List file permissions by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you will be able to apply and practice the important commands needed to manage your Linux system efficiently. You will be able to access information related to the user and its group ID in your Linux system using the “id” command. You will be able to switch to the root user and use it to run commands that need full privileges. Moreover, you will be able to create, modify, and delete users and groups and manage their passwords across your Linux system. Also, you will be able to identify access control lists and use “setfacl” and “getfacl” commands for setting up ACL and showing ACL respectively. Finally, you will be able to set default ACLs on directories, assign automatically the default ACL permissions to any files created within that directory and remove all set ACL permissions / ACL for a specific user on a particular file.
By Richard D O A
May 23, 2021
Nice introduction to ACL, but I want something more practical examples