Master XPath, Css Selector, and Other Locators in Selenium by Coursera Project Network
4.8
stars
35 ratings
2 reviews
About the Course
Selenium automates browsers, that’s it. What you do with that power is up to you.”
Selenium is the most widely used UI automation tool to test web applications.
In this project, we are going to learn one of the most used concepts in selenium i.e identifying web elements using locating techniques provided by Selenium automation tool.
By the end of this project, you will learn how to identify web elements using locators like Id, Name, Classname, Tagname, Linktext, Partial Linktext, XPath and CSS Selectors
Special focus is given to XPath locator covering topics like absolute and relative XPath, methods, operators and axes in XPath, and how to write XPaths for dynamic web elements....
By Kennedy K
Jan 19, 2022
Simple and informative. Straight to the point and examples are very applicable. Thumbs up!