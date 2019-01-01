Learner Reviews & Feedback for Message Encoding/Decoding in Python with GUI by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to secure your information by encoding and decoding the messages. In this project, You’ll be able to create functions in Python that perform encoding and decoding techniques using a common key. Furthermore, You’ll be able to create a Graphical User Interface (GUI) in Python using Tkinter library.
