Build Messenger Clone Using PHP and MySQL
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn to design and develop web applications, learn and understand the development process of a web application. In this project, you will learn core elements of HTML, CSS styling elements, and PHP database connectivity. While you are learning you will get to understand how to insert and store your information from a web page into a back-end database and will understand how login systems are working by simulating the Facebook login system. By the end of this project, you will be able to work in any full-stack developer team and develop any web application.
Full Stack Developer
PHP database connectivity
messenger clone
Web Design
web application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Messenger Clone preview
CSS impact on a web page
Home page UI
Database Design
Login into messenger
Notify users
Message History
PHP sessions and security checks
