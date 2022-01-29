Learner Reviews & Feedback for Microsoft Azure Relational Databases by Microsoft
4.8
stars
10 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
In this 2-hour long tutorial, you will learn how to create, and configure a Microsoft Azure Database for MySQL server and database. We will do this by walking through the process of creating a free trial subscription on Azure, logging in and getting familiar with the Azure Portal. We will create a Resource Group in preparation for creating the Azure database and then step through the process of configuring and deploying an Azure Database for MySQL server. From here we will connect securely to the cloud based server and create a new database. We will then populate the database with some sample data, query and update the data using the MySQL command line tool. Once complete we will restore the database to a point in time using the Azure restore database process and finally clean up unused resources keeping costs to a minimum. The skills learned in this guided project provide the foundation to understanding and implementing Azure Relational Databases specifically in relation to MySQL which is a fully managed database offering from Microsoft Azure.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
If you enjoy this project, we recommend taking the Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/microsoft-azure-dp-900-data-fundamentals...
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Microsoft Azure Relational Databases
By J T
•
Jan 28, 2022
I rated this course a 5 out of 5 solely on the training I received. If I could take a 1/2 point away I would due to the issues I had with the web interface.