About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to
- use SketchUp for Web to create simple 3D models
- explore 3D modeling
- create a simple mockup scene for your artworks
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Sketch Up to create a mockup scene in 3d model for your art works or illustrations.
In graphic design and visual arts, mockup is defined as a rough draft of a finished product or visually rendered representation of a finished product. In this guided project we are going to create a mockup scene to simulate the showcasing of print and artworks.
SketchUp for Web is a free version of SketchUp that runs in a web browser. It shows a simple interface where anyone can simply draw and create 3D models. This makes 3D modeling accessible and easy to use to anyone interested in exploring this field.
This guided project is for graphic designers, illustrators, or artists who want to create visual representations of their prints, illustrations or paintings through 3D modeling. However, anyone interested in exploring 3D modeling is welcome to this course.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Ольга Б
•
Jan 11, 2021
Очень интересный курс, однако скорее не как обучение, а как получение возможности понять подойдет ли эта программа для тебя или нет. Все очень доступно и понятно, огромное спасибо