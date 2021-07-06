By Ingram, M•
Jul 6, 2021
Very slow and felt like the instructor had no idea how to use terminals
By Akomoneh R A•
Jan 31, 2022
Great introduction to prometheus and Grafana
By Adrian K•
Jan 6, 2022
Complexity hidden in the scripts that we are only running without eplanation. Simple things such as moving beetwen folders using terminal should be skipped and yaml scripts should be explained in detail instead.
By Hubert S•
Oct 2, 2021
The student doesn't learn anything valuable from this course. It's basically a set of instructions which doesn't require thinkig at all because the instructor does everything for you. In that case at least I would expect that some theory would be pass on in these videos but not, it's basically reading the prepared README files. The author also struggles with command line which makes these video much long than they should be taking into account that they don't include any valuable knowledge. If you want to learn more about how k8s, prometheus and grafana are integrated you have to look for it yourself.