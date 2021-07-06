Chevron Left
About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course on monitoring Kubernetes cluster using Prometheus and Grafana, you will learn to create a Kubernetes cluster using kind. You will also learn to create create deployment and service in our Kubernetes cluster. At the end of the course you will to deploy and explore Kubernetes Dashboard (Web-UI), scrape key metrics using Prometheus, and finally, visualize the scraped metrics on Grafana dashboards. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Ingram, M

Jul 6, 2021

Very slow and felt like the instructor had no idea how to use terminals

By Akomoneh R A

Jan 31, 2022

Great introduction to prometheus and Grafana

By Adrian K

Jan 6, 2022

C​omplexity hidden in the scripts that we are only running without eplanation. Simple things such as moving beetwen folders using terminal should be skipped and yaml scripts should be explained in detail instead.

By Hubert S

Oct 2, 2021

T​he student doesn't learn anything valuable from this course. It's basically a set of instructions which doesn't require thinkig at all because the instructor does everything for you. In that case at least I would expect that some theory would be pass on in these videos but not, it's basically reading the prepared README files. The author also struggles with command line which makes these video much long than they should be taking into account that they don't include any valuable knowledge. If you want to learn more about how k8s, prometheus and grafana are integrated you have to look for it yourself.

