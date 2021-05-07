Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create, connect & delete a MySQL DB instance using AWS RDS. Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) makes it easy to set up, operate, and scale a relational database in the cloud. It provides cost-efficient and resizable capacity while automating time-consuming administration tasks such as hardware provisioning, database setup, patching, and backups. It frees you to focus on your applications so you can give them the fast performance, high availability, security, and compatibility they need. By completing the steps in this guided project, you will successfully launch a MySQL DB instance using AWS RDS within the AWS Free Tier. You will also connect to the instance that you launch using MySQL workbench client and then terminate the instance....

By Hazem A M

May 7, 2021

an amazing course really. Mr.Sandesh Belthangady teaches in a simple yet inspiring way.

By James M

Nov 24, 2021

Great Course

By Kevin c b

Mar 29, 2021

muy practico

