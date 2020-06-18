Chevron Left
Back to Neural Style Transfer with TensorFlow

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Neural Style Transfer with TensorFlow by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
110 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of Neural Style Transfer with TensorFlow. Neural Style Transfer is a technique to apply stylistic features of a Style image onto a Content image while retaining the Content's overall structure and complex features. We will see how to create content and style models, compute content and style costs and ultimately run a training loop to optimize a proposed image which retains content features while imparting stylistic features from another image. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow pre-installed. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

RB

Jun 17, 2020

Excellent and precise explanation.Nice course.Instructor has been really fantastic.

PA

Jun 2, 2020

This was a great project. Explanations were given nicely.

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for Neural Style Transfer with TensorFlow

By Ravi P B

Jun 18, 2020

Excellent and precise explanation.Nice course.Instructor has been really fantastic.

By PRASANNA R A

Jun 3, 2020

This was a great project. Explanations were given nicely.

By Prashik R

Jul 3, 2020

nice explanation by amit sir

By Diego G

Oct 22, 2020

Nice hands on course

By Ashwani Y

May 21, 2020

simply awesome

By KHOKHRIYA D

Apr 11, 2020

Great Learning

By JONNALA S R

May 7, 2020

Good Analysis

By Kamlesh C

Jul 16, 2020

Thanks

By aithagoni m

Jul 13, 2020

good

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By Rajasinghe R

May 28, 2020

good

By Abrar I A

Apr 24, 2020

I will give 4.6/5 the project.This project gives me the opportunity to learn my long desired NST work.Now i am able to generate my own desired content and style image.Though some theoretical content could be handy here still it was a good project to finish.

By Leonardo M

Aug 22, 2020

The project provides the absolute necessary explanations to implement a neural style transfer model, without going too deep into the mathematical concepts or the implementation of the auxiliary libraries used.

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder