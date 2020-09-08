Chevron Left
Back to English/French Translator: Long Short Term Memory Networks

Learner Reviews & Feedback for English/French Translator: Long Short Term Memory Networks by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
48 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

In this hands-on project, we will train a Long Short Term (LSTM) Network to perform English to French Translation. This project could be practically used by travelers or people who are settling into a new country. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for English/French Translator: Long Short Term Memory Networks

By Varad V K

Sep 8, 2020

This instructor is really nice expecting more projects from you

By Rustamova G O q

Sep 11, 2020

Thanks this course has new information for me

By Jesus M Z F

Aug 9, 2020

Great course, i have learn so much

By Rajendra M

Sep 16, 2020

Excellent Guided Project

By Isuru K

Oct 28, 2020

Great Course

By Rajshekhar

Sep 2, 2020

execellent

By Durgasingh R

Oct 20, 2021

good

By Jumayeva A A q

Oct 5, 2020

Good

By lakshna s

Aug 18, 2020

good

By Aswin G

Aug 19, 2020

The course was easy to understand, but the latest transformer based translation teaching would have been better.

By Hritik S

Jan 5, 2021

Taught exceptionally well sometimes projects teach you more than courses.

By Cynthia

Sep 18, 2020

ok

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder