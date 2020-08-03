SG
Oct 23, 2020
Instructor Ryan has taken a lot of efforts to explain the topics, Advanced concepts like RNNs and LSTMs are clearly explained. Loved it.
GM
Aug 31, 2020
Each thing explains in a very simple way. As mention beginner to intermediate level.
By Asif-Uz-Zaman K S•
Aug 3, 2020
Did not explain to me that much. There was codes but without the basic knowledge of programming it is very difficult.
By Rayna V•
Nov 9, 2020
instructions are good. but could not download dataset and code. would've been better if that was easily available.
By Joe H•
Apr 10, 2021
Great course! Very concise and provides everything needed to complete an LSTM model for fake news detection. Instructor does a great job of explaining concepts and guiding users through all the necessary coding. Some coding skills required but not much. Compute time for model training is very long if using external Jupyter Notebook to follow along.
By Cathreen S P•
Oct 9, 2020
Great course, not that long but probably you will learn something extraordinary. As a Journalism graduate it is quite unique to stumble into this course since Fake news nowadays are the new thread you need to be skeptical when it comes to fact checking.
By Antonio C P F•
Apr 21, 2022
This project has a succint but very good theoretic explanation, combined with a very thorough practical application, from getting the data, cleaning, performing EDA and building the models. The data set per se is also really interesting and relevant.
By Sanket G•
Oct 24, 2020
By Manish A•
Sep 17, 2020
Very well explained.
By Isabelle T•
Sep 27, 2020
This is a follow along project. The instructor goes through the code, which is explained well. He doesn't go over the math so much. This project is enough to go and read into it further yourself and practice on your own projects.
By Nandan P•
Apr 12, 2021
Its an Awesome Guided Project if you really want to understand about basic machine learning project and also about Fake News Detection working. Also How RNN and LSTM differ is somewhat explained in this project.
By Murtuza B•
Oct 4, 2020
Thank you so much sir for creating the course. really enjoyed your insights and the explanations were very crisp and clear. Looking forward to get enrolled in one of the other courses or projects offered by you.
By Ganesh s m•
Sep 1, 2020
By Keith P•
Oct 27, 2020
Excellent introduction for AI/ML tools in the detection and analysis of fake news.
By Harsh K M•
Nov 3, 2020
This guided project is good for practicing the theory involved in NLP and RNNs.
By Zakhar N•
May 4, 2021
Very useful project, the instructor is very clear in presenting information
By Bruce B•
Sep 18, 2020
Great project, very approachable. Touches on all the essentials!
By Mani K•
Aug 14, 2020
Great practice for important concepts in data science.
By Sidharta P•
Sep 30, 2020
Amazing Course ! Expand my knowledge about NLP
By Fausto B D S T•
Jul 2, 2021
Really fun project with amazing instructor.
By K P H•
Sep 15, 2020
It Provided Simple and easy explaination
By Hammad Y•
Mar 15, 2021
Great Course but advance course
By Ashok K•
Aug 11, 2020
Excellent hands on practicals
By K V S 1•
Jun 27, 2021
great explanation sir
By Virendra G•
Nov 1, 2020
Excellent course.
By Charudatt M•
Jul 5, 2021
Best course
By Stud 2•
Aug 17, 2020
very useful