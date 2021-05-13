Learner Reviews & Feedback for AWS Elastic Beanstalk: Build & Deploy a Node.js RESTful API by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a Node.js RESTful API & launch it on your own server using AWS Elastic Beanstalk technology. You will be using the Express.js, or simply Express, a back end web application framework for Node.js framework to create your RESTful API & AWS desktop management console to deploy the RESTful API to the AWS servers. Additionally, you will learn more about reading the server logs, how to switch between different versions of your API applications & also, monitoring your AWS servers using Elastic Beanstalk Management Console.
Note: To avoid distraction for set up during the course, we would recommend that you create an Amazon AWS account beforehand. Amazon AWS provides a free tier option for 1 year & the course materials will utilize services that fall under the free tier option....
By Rishi S
May 13, 2021
Awesome Course, and easy to learn materials!
By Anand P
May 9, 2021
Very easy and knowledgeable course!!!
By Julius M
Nov 18, 2020
Very informative Lesson
By Law Z K
Oct 22, 2020
I've only 1 screen and found it difficult to navigate between the virtual machine and the video in one tab. It's better if there's an option to open each of it in a separate tab.