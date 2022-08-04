Web Development in Node.js: Build Your First Website
Apply asynchronous code with Node.js
Apply HTML and CSS to build a visually appealing website
Connect to the Google Maps API
This guided project, Web Development in Node.js: Build Your First Website, will help an aspiring web developer who is looking to incorporate Node.js into their website along with front-end basics like CSS and HTML. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will explore different types of functions in Node.js, build an HTTP server, build endpoints with Node.js and Express, and apply front-end basics. To achieve this, you will be taking on the role of helping a friend create a website for their pizzeria using Node.js. In order to be successful in this project, you will need some experience with Node.js, HTML, and CSS.
Node.Js
HTML and CSS
HTML5
Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explore the non-blocking paradigm of Node.js
Explore different types of functions in Node.js
Build a HTTP server for the website
Node.js Practice
Build endpoints with Node.js
Build endpoints with Express.js
Generate an API Key for Google Maps
Apply front-end basics
Cumulative Challenge
