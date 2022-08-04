Web Development in Node.js: Build Your First Website

Offered By
In this Guided Project, you will:

Apply asynchronous code with Node.js

Apply HTML and CSS to build a visually appealing website

Connect to the Google Maps API

2 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

This guided project, Web Development in Node.js: Build Your First Website, will help an aspiring web developer who is looking to incorporate Node.js into their website along with front-end basics like CSS and HTML. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will explore different types of functions in Node.js, build an HTTP server, build endpoints with Node.js and Express, and apply front-end basics. To achieve this, you will be taking on the role of helping a friend create a website for their pizzeria using Node.js. In order to be successful in this project, you will need some experience with Node.js, HTML, and CSS.

Skills you will develop

  • Node.Js

  • HTML and CSS

  • HTML5

  • Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Explore the non-blocking paradigm of Node.js

  2. Explore different types of functions in Node.js

  3. Build a HTTP server for the website

  4. Node.js Practice

  5. Build endpoints with Node.js

  6. Build endpoints with Express.js

  7. Generate an API Key for Google Maps

  8. Apply front-end basics

  9. Cumulative Challenge

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

