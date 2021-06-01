Learner Reviews & Feedback for Object Detection Using Facebook's Detectron2 by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to train an Object Detection Model using Facebook's Detectron2. Detectron2 is a research platform and a production library for deep learning, built by Facebook AI Research (FAIR). We will be building an Object Detection Language Identification Model to identify English and Hindi texts written which can be extended to different use cases. We will look at the entire cycle of Model Development and Evaluation in Detectron2. We will first look at how to load a dataset, visualize it and prepare it as an input to the Deep Learning Model.
We will then look at how we can build a Faster R-CNN model in Detectron2 and customize it. We will then configure the parameters & hyperparameters of the model. We will then move on to training the Model and subsequently to model inference and evaluation.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Object Detection Using Facebook's Detectron2
By Anastasia I
•
Jun 1, 2021
Complete waste of time and money. The instructor just copied pieces of code from official detectron tutorials (which are publicly available and free!) and basically reads them to us. No further explanations/details, no insights. Extremely disappointed.