Chevron Left
Back to Object Detection with Amazon Sagemaker

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Object Detection with Amazon Sagemaker by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
95 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this course. Your AWS account will be charged as per your usage. Please make sure that you are able to access Sagemaker within your AWS account. If your AWS account is new, you may need to ask AWS support for access to certain resources. You should be familiar with python programming, and AWS before starting this hands on project. We use a Sagemaker P type instance in this project, and if you don't have access to this instance type, please contact AWS support and request access. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to train and deploy an object detector using Amazon Sagemaker. Sagemaker provides a number of machine learning algorithms ready to be used for solving a number of tasks. We will use the SSD Object Detection algorithm from Sagemaker to create, train and deploy a model that will be able to localize faces of dogs and cats from the popular IIIT-Oxford Pets Dataset. Since this is a practical, project-based course, we will not dive in the theory behind deep learning based SSD or Object Detection, but will focus purely on training and deploying a model with Sagemaker. You will also need to have some experience with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

MA

Sep 23, 2020

Make Social Media pages Like FaceBook , Instagram , Twitter that we invite more Friends for like ur page and Grow Up. 👍👍👍❤️💙💛🌸🌸🌺🌺💜💖🌹🍃💞💝🌱🌷💐💕🌿🌱💓\n\nYouTube : https://bit.ly/2PBEung

VS

Jun 21, 2020

Good project to get started with AWS Sagemaker, all the steps involved are clearly explained.

Filter by:

1 - 18 of 18 Reviews for Object Detection with Amazon Sagemaker

By Jaganadh G

Aug 30, 2020

The guided project 'Object Detection with Amazon Sagemaker' explains how to create an object detection model with SageMaker. The course gives necessary tips to pre-process the Pascal VOC XML to a format suitable to SageMaker and perform Object detection and deeply the model. The quality of materials and code is good. Overall the presentation is very excellent.

By Mustafa A

Sep 24, 2020

Make Social Media pages Like FaceBook , Instagram , Twitter that we invite more Friends for like ur page and Grow Up. 👍👍👍❤️💙💛🌸🌸🌺🌺💜💖🌹🍃💞💝🌱🌷💐💕🌿🌱💓

YouTube : https://bit.ly/2PBEung

By Vishal S

Jun 22, 2020

Good project to get started with AWS Sagemaker, all the steps involved are clearly explained.

By Suhaimi C

Sep 26, 2020

Great project. Very thorough and lots of useful tips and tricks. Thank you for sharing this!

By Mokakatla M

Oct 13, 2020

Perfect experience, but a lot of learning still required.

By L . s

Jul 30, 2020

nice and handy explanation course

By DEEPAK K S

Sep 5, 2020

thanks you

By XAVIER S M

May 31, 2020

Thank You

By ABDUL J C

Sep 12, 2020

good

By JAMI P K

May 14, 2020

good

By Suresh B K

Apr 23, 2020

Good

By Kok P M

Dec 7, 2020

step-by-step, explained well.

By Fahad M A A

Oct 6, 2020

This great like this course

By daniel s

Mar 18, 2021

informative

By ROHIT R N

Apr 18, 2020

It's a good Project to work on for beginners and those who want to have a hands on experience on AWS Sagemaker, however I had a hard time using Rhyme. I eventually ended up using my own laptop to sign into my AWS console plus I don't think its a good Idea to login through a remote system to AWS console using your personal account credentials. Anyway Kudos to the instructor for taking his time and explaining each and every step while coding.

By Harsh D

Feb 28, 2021

Out dated commandas and as well as resource usage. THe author needs to update the resource usage so that students can successfully complete the project! Waste of money!

By MD M R S

May 9, 2020

worst courrsera course ever

By Chhavi R

Apr 15, 2020

Not satisfactory..

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder