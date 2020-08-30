MA
Sep 23, 2020
VS
Jun 21, 2020
Good project to get started with AWS Sagemaker, all the steps involved are clearly explained.
By Jaganadh G•
Aug 30, 2020
The guided project 'Object Detection with Amazon Sagemaker' explains how to create an object detection model with SageMaker. The course gives necessary tips to pre-process the Pascal VOC XML to a format suitable to SageMaker and perform Object detection and deeply the model. The quality of materials and code is good. Overall the presentation is very excellent.
By Mustafa A•
Sep 24, 2020
By Vishal S•
Jun 22, 2020
By Suhaimi C•
Sep 26, 2020
Great project. Very thorough and lots of useful tips and tricks. Thank you for sharing this!
By Mokakatla M•
Oct 13, 2020
Perfect experience, but a lot of learning still required.
By L . s•
Jul 30, 2020
nice and handy explanation course
By DEEPAK K S•
Sep 5, 2020
thanks you
By XAVIER S M•
May 31, 2020
Thank You
By ABDUL J C•
Sep 12, 2020
good
By JAMI P K•
May 14, 2020
good
By Suresh B K•
Apr 23, 2020
Good
By Kok P M•
Dec 7, 2020
step-by-step, explained well.
By Fahad M A A•
Oct 6, 2020
This great like this course
By daniel s•
Mar 18, 2021
informative
By ROHIT R N•
Apr 18, 2020
It's a good Project to work on for beginners and those who want to have a hands on experience on AWS Sagemaker, however I had a hard time using Rhyme. I eventually ended up using my own laptop to sign into my AWS console plus I don't think its a good Idea to login through a remote system to AWS console using your personal account credentials. Anyway Kudos to the instructor for taking his time and explaining each and every step while coding.
By Harsh D•
Feb 28, 2021
Out dated commandas and as well as resource usage. THe author needs to update the resource usage so that students can successfully complete the project! Waste of money!
By MD M R S•
May 9, 2020
worst courrsera course ever
By Chhavi R•
Apr 15, 2020
Not satisfactory..