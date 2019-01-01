Learner Reviews & Feedback for Use Buncee for Online Teaching by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to use Buncee to unleash your creativity as a teacher. Buncee is “a creation and communication tool… to create interactive content, allowing those of all ages to visualize concepts and communicate creatively.” With Buncee, teachers can easily create engaging visual presentations that will help students master new content. Throughout this project, we will work together to ensure that you are ready to use Buncee and have created presentations that you can use with your students right away.
*You will need a free trial of Buncee for this project....