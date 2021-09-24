Chevron Left
About the Course

In this one hour class, you will learn the four pillars of object-oriented programming and apply it by completing a space simulation application. At the end of the class, you will understand the basic principles of object-oriented programming and have a skeleton application that you can modify into a game of other uses....
By Axel D G V

Sep 24, 2021

An amazing course. It's very concise and fun at the same time. I totally recommend it.

