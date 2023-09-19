Open AI for Beginners: Programmatic Prompting

In this project you will programmatically prompt an OpenAI model using the OpenAI API, and utilize the AI to enrich data of an existing movie collection. You will use Python to prompt the davinci-003 OpenAI model based on JSON objects storing details of the user's movie collection. You will enrich the movie collection with data such as director, genre and year of release, as well as dynamically generating the movie plots, through the OpenAI model. You will also learn how to calibrate the model response using the temperature parameter. Learners in this project will create a dynamic AI-driven data enrichment and content generation system for a movie database web app.
Programmatically prompt an AI model using OpenAI API and Python
Enrich existing data using AI via OpenAI API and JSON
Generate information in a web app using an AI model via OpenAI API
Set up OpenAI API
Experiment with the key concepts of OpenAI
Prompt programmatically an OpenAI text model and generate a response
Demonstrate your ability to prompt OpenAI text models via Python and OpenAI API
Data enrich the movie collection with OpenAI
Demonstrate your ability to enrich data with OpenAI API
Generate movie plots programmatically
Enrich a music collection website with OpenAI
Foundational knowledge of Python (objects, variables, functions), HTML (tags, attributes, classes), JavaScript/JSON (variables, functions, syntax).
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.