Welcome to this guided project about “Orchestrating Data Movement with Azure Data Factory”. This project is for people who are interested in using Azure Data Factory. You don’t need to have any experience with Azure Data Factory, but you should be familiar with a basic concept of data extraction, transformation, and loading. By the end of this project, you will learn the following: ● How to set up Azure Data Factory ● How to ingest data using the Copy Activity ● How to transform data with the Data Flow...

By Ankita B

Mar 25, 2021

This is a beginner-level guided project to learn Azure Data Factory. Good hand on practice.

By Marc L

Jun 3, 2021

A​ very good and clear overview.

By Jamil A

Jan 27, 2022

B​eginner level

