In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to conduct Panel Data (Regression) Analysis. You will receive step-by-step instructions to analyze the 'RENTAL' dataset from 'Introductory Econometrics: A Modern Approach' by Wooldridge using R Studio. In this project, we will discuss three models namely, Ordinary Least Square (OLS), Fixed effects (FE) and Random effects (RE) in brief and check which one fits the model best. You will also learn some additional diagnostic tests which were not required for this example but are useful for other panel datasets (especially, macro panels). Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Киселева К К

Nov 22, 2021

I used Python and prefered to stick with general OLS models for panel data with some correction for heteroscedasticity (to be honest most of the time I work with logit models). I wanted to extend my skills since panel data is the most popular format in banking and finance where I work. I am really new to R but the lecturer explains everything so well I didn't even need additional info or help during the project. Would recommend it to all my colleagues!

By Arturo B

Jun 25, 2021

Thank you su much Dr. Saha!!

By Sebastián K

Nov 22, 2021

Es en ingles pero se entiende perfectamente y es muy claro aunque esperaba mas contenido

