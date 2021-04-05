Learner Reviews & Feedback for Learn PHP Database Connectivity by Coursera Project Network
In this 1.5-hours long project-based course, you will (Learn PHP database connectivity , Build Web pages with
back-end database).
You will learn PHP database connectivity functions , how to connect into a back-end database, how to insert data into a database and modify them with PHP scripts.
You will learn to work with XAMPP server and MySQL as a back-end database and by the end of this project you will be able to create professional web apps with back-end database.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Raghdan G
Apr 5, 2021
The course is pretty beneficial to people with basic knowledge of PHP and Database. I highly recommend it. However, it is a bit shorter than I would need to learn something new.