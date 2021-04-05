Chevron Left
Back to Learn PHP Database Connectivity

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Learn PHP Database Connectivity by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1.5-hours long project-based course, you will (Learn PHP database connectivity , Build Web pages with back-end database). You will learn PHP database connectivity functions , how to connect into a back-end database, how to insert data into a database and modify them with PHP scripts. You will learn to work with XAMPP server and MySQL as a back-end database and by the end of this project you will be able to create professional web apps with back-end database. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Learn PHP Database Connectivity

By Raghdan G

Apr 5, 2021

The course is pretty beneficial to people with basic knowledge of PHP and Database. I highly recommend it. However, it is a bit shorter than I would need to learn something new.

By Maria B

Dec 7, 2021

Very good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder