Chevron Left
Back to Create a Picture Puzzle using Java Swing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Picture Puzzle using Java Swing by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a fully functioning picture puzzle game using Java and Swing toolkit. Java is one of the most in demand programming languages, and using the Swing toolkit with it will give you a chance to easily implement many game applications. Throughout the project, you will be able to identify and use most of the components inside the Swing toolkit , which includes creating and using JFrames, JPanels and all the necessary components you will require in order to create your own customized games using Java in Eclipse. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create a Picture Puzzle using Java Swing

By Maciej

Oct 2, 2021

Nice course, interesting topic, but the practical exercise should be improved

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder