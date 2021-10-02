Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Picture Puzzle using Java Swing by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a fully functioning picture puzzle game using Java and Swing toolkit. Java is one of the most in demand programming languages, and using the Swing toolkit with it will give you a chance to easily implement many game applications. Throughout the project, you will be able to identify and use most of the components inside the Swing toolkit , which includes creating and using JFrames, JPanels and all the necessary components you will require in order to create your own customized games using Java in Eclipse.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create a Picture Puzzle using Java Swing
By Maciej
•
Oct 2, 2021
Nice course, interesting topic, but the practical exercise should be improved