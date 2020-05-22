Set up Post-Processing in Unity
Install a the Unity Post-Processing Package.
Use Post-Processing effects to enhance and add details to a scene.
Create a Local Volume for localized post-processing effects.
In this one-hour, project-based course, we will install and set up Unity's post-processing stack. We'll cover many different concepts of Post Processing that make a scene more vibrant and polished, such as color-correction, lens distortion and adding a glow effect ("bloom") to lights and bright objects in the scene. Post-Processing is an easy and computationally cheap way to greatly improve the visual quality of any game or 3D environment. After this project, you will have the foundational knowledge to explore all of the post-processing effects and configure your own profiles. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Post-Processing - Camera
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Install the Post-Processing Package
Configuring Bloom
Add Color Corrections
Add Visual Effects
Add Lens-Based Effects
Create a Local Post-Processing Volume
