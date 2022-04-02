Chevron Left
Back to PowerBI Report Development Crash Course

Learner Reviews & Feedback for PowerBI Report Development Crash Course by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
126 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

Hello, In this project, we will see in detail the steps required to create a PowerBI report using PowerBI Desktop and also we will publish this report on PowerBI service in the respective workspace. This project is designed for beginners who have no idea about PowerBI so they can quickly get a glimpse of how to create a report in PowerBI. Pre-requisites: - PowerBI Account Here is a brief description of the tasks we are going to perform in this project: Task1: Get Data In this task we will first see an overview of PowerBI Desktop and then using PowerBI Desktop we will connect to the source data using the Get Data option. At the end of this task we would have imported all the source data in PowerBI Desktop Task2: Create Relationship & Calculated Columns In this task, we will create relationships between different source tables imported in PowerBI. In this process of creating relationship, we will also see how to created a calculated column using DAX query language. Task3: Customize field level properties In this task, we will explore and customize different field level properties like datatype, summarization, hidden etc. Task4: Create visualizations in report In this task, we will see how to create different visualizations in the report. We will also see how to add filters or slicers. We will explore visualizations like line chart, pie chart, table etc. Task5: Publish report to PowerBI service In all previous tasks, we have developed the report in PowerBI Desktop which is the local application installed on our desktop. In this task, we will see how to publish the task in power bi service. All The Best !!...

Top reviews

SS

Apr 1, 2022

Very nice course for beginers. It covers almost everything for a starter. Thank you Amit for designing this course.

MC

Mar 24, 2022

Easy to understand, instructor was very thorough and explained the concepts well.

Filter by:

1 - 19 of 19 Reviews for PowerBI Report Development Crash Course

By Sukhdev S

Apr 1, 2022

Very nice course for beginers. It covers almost everything for a starter. Thank you Amit for designing this course.

By Bhavesh T

Sep 24, 2021

It's a good start .

By Prajwal D

Sep 23, 2021

very usefully vedio

By Ameer H

Sep 4, 2021

it is so so good

By Lakshmi n K

Sep 28, 2021

Good experience with hands on.

By Gabriel M B

Jul 14, 2021

Nice introduction to Power BI

By Bhushan B

Jul 21, 2021

too less knowledge

By Georgi K

Jan 24, 2022

This is not a crash course, but a course crash ...

Pure waste of time and money ...

By Angel C

Jan 10, 2022

Es un curso de un caso práctico, que permite ver las bondades básicas del programa y la utilidad del mismo

By Maria C

Mar 25, 2022

Easy to understand, instructor was very thorough and explained the concepts well.

By Praveen M

Nov 30, 2021

It was very helpful for the beginners, nice explanation, thank you

By Somnath S J

Jan 6, 2022

Its really good platform for learning

By Eddie R

Jan 13, 2022

great instructors

By Shaikha M A S

Nov 6, 2021

thank

By Somajohasula S S K

Dec 6, 2021

IT IS GOOD COURSE ACTUAL BUT IT IS SHORT AND SIMPLE.

By Pradyumna V M

Nov 1, 2021

The delivery (verbal) of the instructor needs to be a lot cleaner. Perhaps he could follow a written-down script. Second, the auto-generated CC (the "script") appearing on the screen is a complete disaster for learning, because it hides part of the screen where the trainer is taking some action. Someone should have thought about this.

By Ian E

Apr 1, 2022

D​o away with the policy regarding corporate email addresses. Many, including me, do not have one currently; our ability to learn is hindered considerably beacuse of your policy.

By Devendra

Feb 26, 2022

T​he data files available were not clean.

S​ome concepts were not explained like why sum columns vs why not sum them etc

By K. V

Oct 20, 2021

Very few content covered

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder