SS
Apr 1, 2022
Very nice course for beginers. It covers almost everything for a starter. Thank you Amit for designing this course.
MC
Mar 24, 2022
Easy to understand, instructor was very thorough and explained the concepts well.
By Sukhdev S•
Apr 1, 2022
By Bhavesh T•
Sep 24, 2021
It's a good start .
By Prajwal D•
Sep 23, 2021
very usefully vedio
By Ameer H•
Sep 4, 2021
it is so so good
By Lakshmi n K•
Sep 28, 2021
Good experience with hands on.
By Gabriel M B•
Jul 14, 2021
Nice introduction to Power BI
By Bhushan B•
Jul 21, 2021
too less knowledge
By Georgi K•
Jan 24, 2022
This is not a crash course, but a course crash ...
Pure waste of time and money ...
By Angel C•
Jan 10, 2022
Es un curso de un caso práctico, que permite ver las bondades básicas del programa y la utilidad del mismo
By Maria C•
Mar 25, 2022
By Praveen M•
Nov 30, 2021
It was very helpful for the beginners, nice explanation, thank you
By Somnath S J•
Jan 6, 2022
Its really good platform for learning
By Eddie R•
Jan 13, 2022
great instructors
By Shaikha M A S•
Nov 6, 2021
thank
By Somajohasula S S K•
Dec 6, 2021
IT IS GOOD COURSE ACTUAL BUT IT IS SHORT AND SIMPLE.
By Pradyumna V M•
Nov 1, 2021
The delivery (verbal) of the instructor needs to be a lot cleaner. Perhaps he could follow a written-down script. Second, the auto-generated CC (the "script") appearing on the screen is a complete disaster for learning, because it hides part of the screen where the trainer is taking some action. Someone should have thought about this.
By Ian E•
Apr 1, 2022
Do away with the policy regarding corporate email addresses. Many, including me, do not have one currently; our ability to learn is hindered considerably beacuse of your policy.
By Devendra•
Feb 26, 2022
The data files available were not clean.
Some concepts were not explained like why sum columns vs why not sum them etc
By K. V•
Oct 20, 2021
Very few content covered