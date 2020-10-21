Learner Reviews & Feedback for Project Management: Creating the Precedence Network Diagram by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this guided project you will learn how to build a precedence network diagram. You will start with a WBS (see Guided Project: Creating a WBS, for how to create one), and decompose the work packages (lowest elements in the WBS) into the necessary activities. You will order the activities based on the logic of the work, and decide which can be done in parallel and which have to be done in sequence, because of dependencies. You will consider the different types of task relationships and use them as necessary. You will do the task (we are using task and activity interchangeably) definition in Google docs,and the generation of the network and task relationships in scheduling tool (we will use an open source tool: Project Libre) but the concepts can be used with any other tool(s).
Top reviews
By KARMA T
•
Oct 21, 2020
The presentation was informative and good. With practical on hand it made easier
By Nikos M
•
Dec 13, 2020
Enough info for building a simple Precedence Network Diagram.