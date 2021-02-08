Chevron Left
Back to Human Predicament Complex Modeling

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Human Predicament Complex Modeling by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
10 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

The convergence of different crises pressuring the world today is probably one of the most complex human-made phenomena we can observe. From biodiversity loss to the threat to democracy, all of these crises are deeply intertwined. Therefore, tools from the complexity and systems-thinking toolsets become very relevant for anyone seeking to have a slight grasp of what is going on and what is probably going to happen. This project is about using two of these tools to have a minimal understanding of how all of these crises are interconnected and to simulate possible future scenarios. The aforementioned tools are Loopy and Mental Modeler, which combine provide a insightful framework for the study of the current Human Predicament and other highly complex situations. Moreover, in this project you will have the opportunity to participate in an experiment that tries to touch on the collective intelligence permeating us all in order to have a better understanding of our current situation - and maybe find more suitable paths. Are you ready? Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Human Predicament Complex Modeling

By Sandra H

Feb 8, 2021

This was an excellent introduction to two different online systems modeling applications. I will spend a lot more time exploring these tools for my work on modeling different systems beyond the climate systems used as an example. I like that he highlighted the possibilities of crowd-sourcing system model development, something I also hope to use going forward.

By MD Z R

Jan 13, 2021

I had no idea about this topic and the project. Yet, I faced no difficulty to learn it from scratch. My gratitude to the instructor. His instruction was very interactive.

By Εύη Σ

Jan 15, 2021

Enlightening, watch it!

By Rozie_2020

Apr 12, 2021

Mapping, Modelling, Matrix, Graphs.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder