By Sandra H•
Feb 8, 2021
This was an excellent introduction to two different online systems modeling applications. I will spend a lot more time exploring these tools for my work on modeling different systems beyond the climate systems used as an example. I like that he highlighted the possibilities of crowd-sourcing system model development, something I also hope to use going forward.
By MD Z R•
Jan 13, 2021
I had no idea about this topic and the project. Yet, I faced no difficulty to learn it from scratch. My gratitude to the instructor. His instruction was very interactive.
By Εύη Σ•
Jan 15, 2021
Enlightening, watch it!
By Rozie_2020•
Apr 12, 2021
Mapping, Modelling, Matrix, Graphs.