GB
Jul 10, 2020
Thanks Chris Shockley Sir for such an interesting project..Thanks very much Coursera .Enjoyed a lot withe course
DD
Apr 29, 2020
Nice explanatory project. Builds comfidence. Hoever, can add few more detaisl and time in last 2 step will help
By Dr. J D•
Apr 30, 2020
By Warunee S•
Jun 3, 2020
This course is suitable for immediate program R
By Zan F B•
Jun 8, 2020
Great tool for a general overview of how ML in R works, but not enough explanations.
By G.Indumathy•
Jun 8, 2020
very useful to examine self and for our wishes
By APURVA H•
May 22, 2020
Need a bit more explanation on the mathematics part
By Grace G N B•
Jul 11, 2020
By VARUN A•
Jun 11, 2020
Nice and great explanation by the author, It will really help me in my career
By Gregory G J•
Jan 5, 2021
Thumbs Up!
By Priya U•
Sep 2, 2021
Awesome
By p s•
Jun 22, 2020
Good
By tale p•
Jun 13, 2020
good
By RASHIKA D•
Nov 8, 2020
It is a great course who are primarily familiar with ML algorithms and confusion matrices. This project provides a great understanding in model training, testing and checking accuracy of model on a relatively easy dataset. It would be desirable to learn a bit more out of this course like data pre-processing and correction of data imbalance.
By Gbless I•
Mar 3, 2021
I got what I needed for my project although I would like more lessons on the topic I have improved a little thanks
By Lester A V M•
Oct 15, 2020
Exelent
By PASUMARTHI S•
Jun 21, 2020
Good
By Dominik S•
Oct 22, 2021
Not much explanation, quick run through the code.
By Patrick H•
Mar 23, 2021
some parts of the code are not fullly explained