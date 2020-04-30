Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to (complete a training and test set using an R function, practice looking at data distribution using R and ggplot2, Apply a Random Forest model to the data, and examine the results using RMSE and a Confusion Matrix). Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

GB

Jul 10, 2020

Thanks Chris Shockley Sir for such an interesting project..Thanks very much Coursera .Enjoyed a lot withe course

DD

Apr 29, 2020

Nice explanatory project. Builds comfidence. Hoever, can add few more detaisl and time in last 2 step will help

By Dr. J D

Apr 30, 2020

Nice explanatory project. Builds comfidence. Hoever, can add few more detaisl and time in last 2 step will help

By Warunee S

Jun 3, 2020

This course is suitable for immediate program R

By Zan F B

Jun 8, 2020

Great tool for a general overview of how ML in R works, but not enough explanations.

By G.Indumathy

Jun 8, 2020

very useful to examine self and for our wishes

By APURVA H

May 22, 2020

Need a bit more explanation on the mathematics part

By Grace G N B

Jul 11, 2020

By VARUN A

Jun 11, 2020

Nice and great explanation by the author, It will really help me in my career

By Gregory G J

Jan 5, 2021

Thumbs Up!

By Priya U

Sep 2, 2021

Awesome

By p s

Jun 22, 2020

Good

By tale p

Jun 13, 2020

good

By RASHIKA D

Nov 8, 2020

It is a great course who are primarily familiar with ML algorithms and confusion matrices. This project provides a great understanding in model training, testing and checking accuracy of model on a relatively easy dataset. It would be desirable to learn a bit more out of this course like data pre-processing and correction of data imbalance.

By Gbless I

Mar 3, 2021

I got what I needed for my project although I would like more lessons on the topic I have improved a little thanks

By Lester A V M

Oct 15, 2020

Exelent

By PASUMARTHI S

Jun 21, 2020

Good

By Dominik S

Oct 22, 2021

Not much explanation, quick run through the code.

By Patrick H

Mar 23, 2021

some parts of the code are not fullly explained

