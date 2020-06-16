By Abhishek P G•
Jun 15, 2020
Overall I really like this class because all lectures, assignments, and tests are straight forward. A couple things I dislike about the class are that there should be more opportunities for extra credit and it would be awesome if the final was an objective essay about what we have learned in this class or what we like about the class. I believe that I have more knowledge about ocean, weather, and marine lives and hopefully, I can use them in real life.
By Gregory G J•
Jan 7, 2021
Thumbs Up!
By SWATHI Y•
Aug 14, 2020
Useful
By Mona A A•
Jul 22, 2020
good
By SRIDEVI B•
May 15, 2020
5