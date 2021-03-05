Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build a Neural Network Model using Keras and the MNIST Data Set. By the end of the course you will have built a model that will recognize the digits of hand written numbers. You will also be exposed to One Hot Encoding, Neural Network Architecture, Loss Optimizers and Testing of the Model's performance. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Sreeananthan K B

Mar 5, 2021

Very practical session explained with work book in cloud . very useful in hands on experience

By Gangone R

Jul 2, 2020

very useful course

By Biswajit g

Sep 29, 2020

it's very helpful

By tale p

Jun 16, 2020

good

By Madhosh Y

Aug 14, 2020

Rhyme won't let me access cloud desktop, I did not even watch one video and when I went to external tool for the first time, it directly said that you've almost earned your certificate. What stupidity is that?

By Vibha B S

Nov 27, 2020

average course, I. guess it should be little more detailed explanation is required

