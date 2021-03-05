By Sreeananthan K B•
Mar 5, 2021
Very practical session explained with work book in cloud . very useful in hands on experience
By Gangone R•
Jul 2, 2020
very useful course
By Biswajit g•
Sep 29, 2020
it's very helpful
By tale p•
Jun 16, 2020
good
By Madhosh Y•
Aug 14, 2020
Rhyme won't let me access cloud desktop, I did not even watch one video and when I went to external tool for the first time, it directly said that you've almost earned your certificate. What stupidity is that?
By Vibha B S•
Nov 27, 2020
average course, I. guess it should be little more detailed explanation is required