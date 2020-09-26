KO
Sep 25, 2020
A very interesting project to be done with R, usually we were exposed with tables and graphs during our class courses but this one is actually a new experience!
TS
Jun 16, 2020
This course is fantastic... I learn new things which are helpful for my goal....thanks
By Kent R Q O•
Sep 26, 2020
Jun 17, 2020
By PODUGU S C•
Oct 7, 2020
Excellent Concept Thank you for coursera
By Nikhil S•
Jun 17, 2020
Thank you for giving wonderful coarse
By Kirt P S•
Aug 18, 2020
Very insightful project
By ritwik m•
Aug 11, 2020
very good course
By Surekha•
Jul 2, 2020
Machine learning
By Lekhana V•
Jun 22, 2020
Very useful
By Cherry I T•
Jul 5, 2020
nice idea
By Kamjula V R•
Jun 26, 2020
mervously
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
good
By Vajinepalli s s•
Jun 17, 2020
nice
By PEESARIE S R•
Jun 16, 2020
.
By Juliane G•
Oct 19, 2020
The explanations given were fantastic and I learned a lot. I was a little confused though, when the project was suddenly at an end with the statement that the next project will be about random forrests, as I assumed that there would be some more general information about random forrests on this one. But for just 10€ this really is not to complain. Thanks a lot!
By sajal m•
Jun 18, 2020
good
By Vedhavalli L•
Jun 17, 2020
better
By FABRIZIO R S•
Jun 23, 2020
Parecía buen curso pero el dataset utilizado nunca pudo cargarse al igual que varias funciones utilizadas no funcionaban correctamente, específicamente library (FFTrees) pero es posible terminar el examen sin problemas si tienes previo conocimiento de R