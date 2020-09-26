Chevron Left
Back to Machine Learning: Predict Poisonous Mushrooms using a Random Forest Model and the FFTrees Package in R

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Machine Learning: Predict Poisonous Mushrooms using a Random Forest Model and the FFTrees Package in R by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
92 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to complete a training and test set using an R function, practice looking at data distribution using R and ggplot2, Apply a Random Forest model to the data using the FFTrees package in R, and examine the results using a Confusion Matrix. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

KO

Sep 25, 2020

A very interesting project to be done with R, usually we were exposed with tables and graphs during our class courses but this one is actually a new experience!

TS

Jun 16, 2020

This course is fantastic... I learn new things which are helpful for my goal....thanks

Filter by:

1 - 17 of 17 Reviews for Machine Learning: Predict Poisonous Mushrooms using a Random Forest Model and the FFTrees Package in R

By Kent R Q O

Sep 26, 2020

A very interesting project to be done with R, usually we were exposed with tables and graphs during our class courses but this one is actually a new experience!

By Tejas S s

Jun 17, 2020

This course is fantastic... I learn new things which are helpful for my goal....thanks

By PODUGU S C

Oct 7, 2020

Excellent Concept Thank you for coursera

By Nikhil S

Jun 17, 2020

Thank you for giving wonderful coarse

By Kirt P S

Aug 18, 2020

Very insightful project

By ritwik m

Aug 11, 2020

very good course

By Surekha

Jul 2, 2020

Machine learning

By Lekhana V

Jun 22, 2020

Very useful

By Cherry I T

Jul 5, 2020

nice idea

By Kamjula V R

Jun 26, 2020

mervously

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 17, 2020

nice

By PEESARIE S R

Jun 16, 2020

.

By Juliane G

Oct 19, 2020

The explanations given were fantastic and I learned a lot. I was a little confused though, when the project was suddenly at an end with the statement that the next project will be about random forrests, as I assumed that there would be some more general information about random forrests on this one. But for just 10€ this really is not to complain. Thanks a lot!

By sajal m

Jun 18, 2020

good

By Vedhavalli L

Jun 17, 2020

better

By FABRIZIO R S

Jun 23, 2020

Parecía buen curso pero el dataset utilizado nunca pudo cargarse al igual que varias funciones utilizadas no funcionaban correctamente, específicamente library (FFTrees) pero es posible terminar el examen sin problemas si tienes previo conocimiento de R

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder